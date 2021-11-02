Mumbai: Filmmaker Sajid Khan seems to be preparing for his return to the movies after a hiatus of six years. The popular comedian and director chose to stay away from the limelight after several women accused him of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in 2018. His last directorial was Humshakalas in 2014 that featured Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu, and Esha Gupta among others. The film bombed at the Box Office following which Sajid started directing Housefull 4 but left it in between following the allegations.Also Read - Ghaziabad Businessman Arrested for Molesting Actress on a Delhi-Mumbai Flight

Now, as reported by ETimes, the filmmaker who's brother to Farah Khan, and cousin to Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, is planning to make a comedy film starring John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh. While the news isn't confirmed yet, the reports suggest that Amar Butala has joined the team as the producer. Currently, he is starting another movie titled Bull starring Shahid Kapoor that is being co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Garima Mehta (Butala's partner in the company).

The daily added that things have been finalised and the team is likely to fly off to London in March 2022. An official word on the same is yet to be out.

Meanwhile, Sajid was criticised by both the celebs and the fans after the allegations against him surfaced in the media during the movement. Several women including actors and journalists gave incriminating testimonies against him in the media.