Indian model Dimple Paul, who goes by the name Paulaa on Instagram, is the fifth woman who has accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual harassment. Taking to social media on Thursday in what could be an emergence of a fresh #MeToo movement in the industry, she recalled how Sajid asked her to strip in the pretext of giving her a role in his then-upcoming film Housefull. After her allegations were widely reported by the media, Paulaa again took to Instagram to say that she has been advised to file an FIR against the filmmaker but she has decided not to do it unless there’s a surety that he will be questioned legally. Also Read - Who is Dimple Paul Aka Paula? Know Everything About Model Who Accused Sajid Khan of Sexual Harassment

Dimple took to her Instagram stories on Saturday and wrote how she has not come out to speak about the harassment she went through when she was just 17-years-old to gain some popularity. She said she’s speaking now because she felt comfortable and safe to speak about it after so many years and with her story, she wants other young girls to be stay warned. Also Read - Sajid Khan #MeToo: Paula Reveals 'Filmmaker Told Jiah Khan Stood in The Same Place Where I Stand Now'

Paulaa’s note on Instagram read, “I have said this before, will say it again, I’m not doing it for fame and money. I have other businesses through which I earn. I work hard and will work extra hard for any roles struggle is part of life I’m aware! I said this for the young girls who are trying to enter Bollywood so such mishaps never happen to them. Media people are telling me to file a case against Sajid Khan. Is he going to go behind bars after I do it? Many people have lodged an FIR against him, anything happened? If yes, then I’ll do it if not, what’s the point?” (sic)

Earlier, when the #MeToo movement came to India in 2018, many women came out to narrate their experiences of facing sexual harassment at the hands of Sajid Khan. While actor Saloni Chopra wrote a long piece in Medium explaining how Sajid harassed other women in front of her and told her that she wasn’t attractive enough to give him a boner. A part of her post read, “He would ask me to touch his d*** and get irritated with me when I said I didn’t want to… During a costume trial for a character in the movie, he came in to see the girl in the outfit and asked her to lift her skirt and show her a** to him.”

Another model named Rachel White spoke about the incident that scarred her for life. She alleged that he was asked to strip by Sajid at his home where he called her for a role in a film he had to offer. Rachel said that when she told him he could see the photographs in which she was wearing a bikini, Sajid said that he wanted to see how she looked like in real life. “I said ‘I am ready to parade your office in a bikini, not at home,” she said.

Journalist Karishma Upadhyay said that Sajid flashed her when she went to see him for an interview. In her #MeToo story on Twitter, Karishma wrote, “Through the interview, he talked about how large his p**** is and how he knew how to satisfy a woman. I ignored his trash talk and got back on track with my interview. He walked out of the room and to show me some DVD from his collection. When he returned, his p*** was out. I got up to leave immediately only to find him blocking the way out. He forced his tongue down my throat.”

After a few months of these allegations, Sajid began to lead his normal life and partied out with his family members and friends including Sania Mirza, Farah Khan, and other prominent names.