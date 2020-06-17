The on-going debate over existing camp-ism and nepotism in Bollywood that has been sparked after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has raised many eyebrows. Filmmaker Abhinav Singh Kashyap recently shared an explosive post where he alleged that Salman Khan, his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and father Salim Khan sabotaged his career. Now, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan opened up on allegations leveled against him and his family. Also Read - Abhinav Singh Kashyap Reveals Salman Khan And Family Sabotaged His Career, Says 'I Have Received Life And Rape Threats'

Speaking to Bombay Times, he said, “Ji haan, humne hi sab kharab kiya hai na. Aap pehle jaake unki filmey dekhiye phir hum baat karte hai. (Sure, we have destroyed his career. First, go and watch his films and then we should talk). “Unhone mera naam daala hai na unki statement mein. Unhe shayad mere pitaji ka naam nahi pata. Unka naam hai Rashid Khan. Unhe hamaare dadaon aur pardadaon ke naam bhi daalne dijiye. Let him do whatever he wants, I am not going to waste time in reacting to what he says. (He has added my name in his statement. Maybe he doesn’t know my father’s name. His name is Rashid Khan. He should add the names of our forefathers too)”

Abhinav said that their constant gaslighting and bullying destroyed his mental health. He even said that they destroyed his projects and even threatened him with death and rape of his female family members.

His brother Anurag Kashyap also reacted to the allegations and tweeted, “For the media calling me and people who want to ask, treat this as my statement. “More than two years ago , Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it’s not my place to comment on anything he says or does. Thank You.” (sic)

For the media calling me and people who want to ask , treat this as my statement. “More than two years ago , Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it’s not my place to comment on anything he says or does.“ Thank You — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 16, 2020

He quoted in his long post, “The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is because Arbaaz Khan, in collusion with Sohail Khan and family, was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures. They did the same thing.”

“Only this time the sabotager was Sohail Khan and he intimidated the then Viacom CEO Vikram Malhotra. My project was sabotaged and I was made to return my signing fee of Rupees 7 Crores plus interest of Ninety odd lacs. It’s only then that Reliance Entertainment came to my rescue and we forged an enduring partnership for my film Besharam”, he added.

Film director Abhinav Singh Kashyap,who has directed films like dabang and Besharam has penned down the following post on Facebook.He has provided a detailed account of the bullying and mental harassment faced at the hands of #SalmanKhan and his family.Shame on Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/5KPySbpEzY — Arpan (@arpan378) June 16, 2020

Speaking about being bullied, he said, “All my projects and creative endeavours have been sabotaged and I have been repeatedly threatened with life and rape threats given to/for the female members of my family. The sustained gaslighting and bullying destroyed my mental health and that of my family and led to my divorce and breaking up of my family in 2017.”