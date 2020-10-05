Actor Salman Khan and Disha Patani have moved to Aamby Valley, near Lonavla, to shoot for a song in their upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. On Sunday, the actor shared a glimpse of his look from the song and announced his return on the sets of the film after a 6.5-month-long pandemic that halted the shoots all over the country. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Jaan Kumar Sanu Chops of His Hair to Gain Entry Inside The House | See Pics

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the team of Radhe is off to Karjat and Lonavla for a 15-day shooting schedule that began at the ND Studios in Karjat. The team shot for a few dramatic scenes in Karjat and they travelled to Lonavla to finish the song that they were earlier thinking of removing from the film. "After shooting for some copcentric dramatic scenes at ND Studios on October 2 and 3, the team is now in location for a romantic song featuring Salman and Disha," revealed a source to the daily.

Originally, the song was scheduled to be shot in Azerbaijan. However, in the current times, the restriction on foreign travel hasn't been lifted entirely and there's a war raging in Azerbaijan, therefore, the makers decided to shoot in the fancy hilly background of Lonavla for their song.

Talking about the location, the source close to the production added, “The location is not densely populated, but is naturally picturesque; the song will be shot with wide-angle shots of the mountains in the background. It’s a two-day shoot featuring the lead pair, after which Salman returns to ND Studios again for 10 days, before moving to Bandra’s Mehboob studio for the patchwork.”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was earlier scheduled to hit the screens during Eid festivities. However, as the theatres remained shut due to the COVID-19 scare, and the halt in the shooting, the film couldn’t be prepared in time. There’s no new release date yet but the excitement among the fans stays intact.