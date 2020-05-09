Actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have shot for a new music video titled Tere Bina. It’s another video from Salman’s lockdown series that he has shot at his stunning Panvel farmhouse. The actor released a short clip of the promotional interview with Jacqueline on his Instagram account last night. Both Salman and Jacqueline could be seen in a conversation with actor Waluscha D’Souza who’s also stuck at the superstar’s sprawling property amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Also Read - Salman Khan Takes up 'Anna Daan Challenge', Distributes Ration to Needy People | WATCH

In the interview, Salman talks about the song and his experience of shooting with minimum resources at his own farmhouse. At one point, the actor says that he’s very protective about the property and that’s the reason he hasn’t shown the place entirely in the video. Salman uploaded the video on Instagram and simply wrote, “Interview Tere Bina…” while tagging both Jacqueline and Waluscha. Check out the interview here: Also Read - Salman Khan to Play Prithviraj's Role in Chiranjeevi's Acharya, a Telugu Remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer?

Salman is living at his farmhouse with around 20 odd people that includes his family members, staff members, friends and friends of friends. Apart from Jacqueline and Waluscha, the actor is joined by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her husband Aayush Sharma and their kids Aayat and Ahil. Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan and his friends, Iulia Vantur, Abhiraj Minawala-his wife, Salman’s mother Salma among others are also living at the farmhouse.

The actor’s farmhouse is a giant property where he goes horse-riding, does organic farming and enjoys other recreational activities like swimming and brainstorming on his upcoming projects. Recently, the actor also shared his first independent music video that was also ideated and shot at the farmhouse itself. Titled Pyar Karona, the video was made to encourage people to stay inside their homes and follow the rules of the lockdown to protect themselves against the coronavirus.