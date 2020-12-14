Actor Salman Khan is all set to step into the YRF espionage drama Pathan that features Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a RAW agent. With this film, producer Aditya Chopra is finally kicking off a cross-over franchise that he aims to combine with Hrithik Roshan’s War in the coming years. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan For Pathan, To Start Shooting Today

A report published in Mid-Day mentions that Salman has got a 15-minute appearance in SRK’s Pathan that also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The film is currently being shot in Mumbai and Salman will be seen reprising his role of Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger alongside SRK. Both the superstars will take forward the film in the roles of the undercover RAW agents. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Begins Shooting For His Upcoming Film Pathan, Pictures Go Viral

The daily quoted a source close to the film as saying, “It is Aditya Chopra‘s vision to build an espionage thriller franchise with some of India’s biggest stars as RAW agents. While Salman and Hrithik Roshan have already begun their acts with the Tiger films and War (2019) respectively, director Siddharth Anand’s latest venture introduces SRK in the universe. Adi sir wants to begin the crossover with Pathan, and has designed a thrilling set-piece that we’ll see.”

Salman is expected to shoot for his scene alongside Shah Rukh in Dubai where they will be filming for around 10 days in January 2021. He then will hop on to shoot the third film in the Tiger series from February.

The studio is keeping Salman’s cameo in Pathan a big secret for the next year. Let’s watch out for the confirmation!