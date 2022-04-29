Shehnaaz Gill Bollywood debut: Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill share a special bond. The actress won the superstar’s heart ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 13 three years back. Now, the rumours are rife that she is also a part of the actor’s upcoming movie – Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While there’s no official confirmation on the same, various media reports suggest that Shehnaaz has been extremely supported by Salman in her Bollywood debut.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Joins Salman Khan And Ayush Sharma in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali - Report

As reported by Bollywoodlife, the actor is fond of Shehnaaz and wants her to make a foray into the Hindi film industry. Not just this, he has also given the actress an opportunity to choose her own fees for the film. The report quoted a source close to the actress as saying, “The only thing that Salman adores about Sana is her innocence and to date, she has been the same despite seeing the toughest phase of her life. When Salman Khan approached Sana to be a part of his film, he even allowed her to pick her fees. Yes! Shehnaaz Gill has not been quoted by the producers on much she will be paid, but he has given her the choice to pick the amount she finds fit.” Also Read - Mahira Sharma Gets Fat-Shamed by Journo, Shehnaaz Gill Fans Say Karma!

The film also stars Aayush Sharma in the lead along with Pooja Hegde. As soon as Shehnaaz’s fans learnt about the reports of her starring alongside Salman in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, they flocked to Twitter to launch happy tweets celebrating the actress’ achievement: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Goes From Cute to Hot in One Look, Wears Off-Shoulder Dress Worth Rs 14K - See Pics

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is currently busy with her upcoming Punjabi movie. She also went to see her family in Punjab recently. The actress will also be seen in a few TV shows also. The actress’s airport sighting is already making a lot of noise on Twitter. Watch this space for all the latest news on Shehnaaz Gill!