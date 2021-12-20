Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 announcement: Actor Salman Khan announced the sequel to his 2015 hit movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan at an event in Mumbai on Sunday. The superstar was supporting his industry friends Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR for their upcoming movie RRR when he made the big announcement. Salman mentioned that the sequel too, like the original film, is being written by writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also happens to be Rajamouli’s father.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ritesh and Rajiv Eliminated From Salman Khan's Show? Here's What We Know

The actor said Prasad gave him the biggest film of his career and then carried on with the announcement of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. When KJo asked him 'so can we say that this is the official announcement of the film,' Salman replied saying, "Yes, Karan.'

The announcement has come like a breath of fresh air for most of the Salman Khan fans who have been wanting him to do something sensitive and meaningful for a long time after his recent releases – Race 3, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and Antim – couldn't impress the audience much. The actor will now be seen reprising the role of Bajrangi in the sequel.

The original film was directed by Kabir Khan and featured Salman playing Pawan, a Hanuman-devotee who believes in simplicity and good deeds. He helps a speech-impaired girl child to reach back her home in Pakistan after she strays accidentally into India. The film had an emotional appeal and Salman’s performance impressed the audience like never before. Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected over Rs 300 crore at the Box Office and is still counted as one of the biggest Box Office grossers in India.

It would be interesting to see how Salman takes forward the story of a character that has already made its place in the audience’s hearts. Are you excited about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2?