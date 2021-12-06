Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding has been ruling social media for weeks now. If reports are to be believed, the couple is all set to leave for Rajasthan where their pre-wedding ceremonies will begin from tomorrow i.e December 7. Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to tie the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. However, amid all this, reports of Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera’s team to guard the Vicky-Katrina wedding venue have surfaced online. Yes, if reports are to be believed, Shera’s security team, Tiger Security will be guarding the big Bollywood wedding. For the unversed, earlier it was reported that Salman Khan has not been invited for the wedding.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Numerologist Speaks on How Staying Low-Key Will Bring More Luck in Their Marriage

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are likely to arrive at their wedding destination today i.e on December 6. Reportedly, the guestlist for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members. The reports of SOPs for the guests at the big fat Indian wedding also surfaced online. It is being said that the invitees will not have to contact the outside world till they leave the venue and sharing pictures on social media will not be allowed. However, ‘a close friend’ dismissed all such reports to entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Wears White Saree For Her Court Marriage With Vicky Kaushal And That Hot Backless Blouse is Everything - See Pics

Earlier, it was also reported that several Dharamshalas have been booked in Chauth Ka Barwada, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan for bouncers and security personnel for the wedding. Apart from this, it is also being said that Sawai Madhopur’s district administration held a meeting to discuss the law and order arrangements ahead of the high-profile wedding. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Update: Suitcases Packed, Cars Lined-up- Family Leaves For Rajasthan| Watch

However, despite several speculations, both, Vicky and Katrina have maintained silence and have not issued any official statement regarding their wedding.