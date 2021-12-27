Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan broke the silence on being bitten by a snake at his farmhouse in Panvel ahead of his 56th birthday. During a press conference on the eve of his birthday, the actor revealed that it was a poisonous snake and he got bitten thrice while trying to hold it. Salman was speaking to the media at his farmhouse when he mentioned that he is now feeling fine.Also Read - 'Yeh Kaise Kiya Hai?' Salman Khan Asks Shahid Kapoor To Teach Him ‘Agal Bagal’ Dance | Bigg Boss 15

The superstar is celebrating his birthday at his farmhouse which is amid a forest with hills and flora all over. The actor said the incident happened when he saw a snake entering the farmhouse after which he decided to use a stick to carry it and release it away from the residential area. However, the plan backfired when the snake crawled up his hand and bit him thrice. Salman was quoted as saying:

A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours…I am fine now.

Salman began his birthday last night with his family members and close friends in Panvel. The actor's photos of cutting his 56th birthday cake and celebrating with friends are going viral on social media currently. Another photo that is going viral on the internet shows him posing with the doctor who treated him after the snake bite.

Meanwhile, the actor also talked about his upcoming movies, especially the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in the same press conference. Salman said he is working with Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad to lock the script of the second film and the latter has even suggested him a title. Prasad, who also wrote the Kabir Khan-directorial, has recommended ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan‘ as the title of the sequel, revealed the actor.

We wish Salman better health on his birthday!