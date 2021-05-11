Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan impressed his fans with an ‘impromptu’ addition of duct tape in his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor is known for his no-kiss clause in the industry and how he always maintains to show no intimacy in his movies. However, this time, when he appeared on-screen with Disha Patani, his fans were left surprised to see him doing a lip-lock in a song. Only that it wasn’t actually a lip kiss because Disha’s lips were covered with duct tape. Also Read - Salman Khan: Wanted Will Never Have a Sequel, Radhe Can Have

Now, in a media interaction that happened on Monday evening, Salman revealed that it was his own idea. The actor mentioned that it was an 'impromptu' thing and they decided to go ahead with it. Salman teased by praising Disha and then mentioning how bad it is that he couldn't kiss such a beautiful woman.

"My films don't have anything that can make people uncomfortable. There is Disha Patani (in the film) who's such a stunning looking woman, beautiful, gorgeous, nation's heartthrob and look at me… I go and kiss a duct tape (laughs)," he said. When informed that the fans were taken aback to see that scene, Salman laughed and mentioned that it was an improvised addition. "So that was improvised at that moment. It was impromptu," he said.

The scene is the closest Salman has come to kissing on-screen. The actor is also quite excited about the release of the film. In the same interaction, when india.com asked him about how people have started perceiving Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as the sequel to Wanted, Salman said there is never going to be a sequel to Wanted but we can have a Radhe sequel if the audience likes it. “No, it’s not a sequel to Wanted. It’s just that the character’s name is Radhe and Radhe was also in Tere Naam and he is a cop, it has that vibe to it, it has that commitment wala dialogue because that’s reminiscing on some previous dialogue for the fans Seeti Maar types. But it’s a different film altogether. Radhe ka sequel ayega. Agar Radhe pasand aayi, toh Radhe ka sequel ayega (If the audience likes Radhe, we’ll make a sequel to Radhe),” he said.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is up for release on May 13 as the big Eid surprise for fans. It will start streaming on ZEE Plex before hitting the theatres later this year.