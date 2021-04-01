Mumbai: Former actor Somy Ali once again opened up on her breakup with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In her latest interview with Zoom TV, Somy finally revealed the reason behind her breakup that took place almost 20 years ago. Accusing Salman of cheating on her, the 45-years-old former actor claimed, “It’s been 20 years since I broke up with him. He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that.” Also Read - Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri And Sunny Deol's Son Rajvir to Romance Each Other in Big Debut?

Somy had come to India because she wanted to marry Salman. She fell in love with the actor after seeing his performance in the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya. She was just 16 then. Soon she and Salman began dating each other, and after staying together for over six years, they went their separate ways. Also Read - Salman Khan Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine In Mumbai

When asked if she learned anything from her relationship with the actor, Somy mentioned Salman’s parents and explained just how there’s always so much to learn from them. “I learned a lot of good things from his parents. The biggest thing I learned is that they never saw religion and treated every human being equally. Their home was open to everyone and love permeated throughout their house especially from Salma aunty,” she said. Also Read - Salman Khan Gifts Being Human E-Bike Worth Rs 53,999 to Rahul Vaidya- Check Pics

Upon her arrival in Bollywood, Somy appeared in many films with actors Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Saif Ali Khan among others. She worked in films namely Krishan Avtaar, Teesra Kaun, and Mafia among others. The actor has no plans to return to Bollywood now. She maintains that she never loved acting and will never work as an actor in any movie in the future. Somy runs an NGO called No More Tears.