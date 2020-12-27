Actor Salman Khan cut his birthday cake with the media on Saturday night. The actor is celebrating his 55th birthday today and he rang in the festivities at his Panvel farmhouse where only a few close friends and the family members were present. After cutting his birthday cake, Salman talked to the media and mentioned that he doesn’t feel like celebrating his birthday this year because of the pandemic and just how much everyone has suffered throughout this time. Salman said that he’s there with his family members and no big celebration is going to happen this year on his birthday. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Salman Khan: 6 Movies Where Superstar Shed His Rowdy Image to Surprise Fans

"There are no celebrations this year, it's just me and my family, no one else. I am in no mood to celebrate my birthday in this terrible year. I hope that the next year brings positivity into our lives. I hope that everyone is healthy, happy, and safe," he said.

Salman also talked about his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and said that they are in no hurry to release it. The superstar said that they were bringing the film on Eid in 2020 but the pandemic ruined their plans and now. He said that they will only release it when people are ready to come to theatres and there's enough money with everyone to spend on entertainment. Salman added that he doesn't want people to fall sick while coming to watch his film and therefore, it's better that they figure out the best time which is safe for both them and the audience.

On Saturday, Salman had put a notice outside his Mumbai residence asking his fans to not gather at his apartment on his birthday and maintain social distancing.