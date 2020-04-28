Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was one of the celebs who directly transferred money into the accounts of the daily workers from the film industry without any big announcement. The bank account of Salman’s NGO Being Human is making payments to workers which will help them to stay strong amid coronavirus crisis. Also Read - Daisy Shah on Feeding Stray Animals And Learning How to Bake During COVID-19 Lockdown

After starting with 25,000 workers the Bharat star also distributed money to Assistant Directors from the industry. One of the Ads, Manoj Sharma took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a message from his bank that stated an XXX amount of funds transferred to his account via Being Human. He wrote, "Dear @BeingSalmanKhan sir, unfortunately, I have never get a chance to work with you, nor I am in your team but still you are doing the financial support for thousands of people who are working in film industry without knowing them. Can't tell you how thankful we all for you".

Have a look at the post here:

The official lockdown in India started from March 24 and may end on May 3. The actor had helped 50 female ground workers in Malegaon, Mumbai who were in need during coronavirus lockdown. He financially also helped 25,000 daily wage artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Salman Khan, who is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood, was last seen in Dabangg 3. The actor will be next seen in action-drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.