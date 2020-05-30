Actor Salman Khan donated 1 lakh sanitiser bottles to the Mumbai Police in yet another kind gesture amid COVID-19 pandemic. The actor recently launched his own line of sanitiser named FRSH and distributed the same among the Mumbai Police officers on Friday. The news was confirmed by Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal who tweeted a picture and thanked Salman for his generous help during these tough times. His tweet read, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all…FRSH sanitisers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept 🙏🏻” (sic) Also Read - Salman Khan Sends Sweet Treat to 5,000 Underprivileged Families on Eid, Fans Say 'Man With Golden Heart'

Later, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also appreciated the leading actor for thinking about the plight of the frontline workers and making the move. His tweet read, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for providing Lakh Hand Sanitizers to our @MumbaiPolice #WarAgainstVirus” (sic)

Salman has been providing food-drinks and other essential items to the needy along with sending money for the daily wage workers and migrant labourers working in the film industry. The actor has also been taking care of the villages around his farmhouse in Panvel by distributing food to them. He has also launched Being Haangryy food trucks to distribute ration to poor people. The actor also recently extended financial help to around 32,000 daily wage workers and 90 vertically challenged wage workers registered with the All India Special Artistes Association.

Salman has also been trying to create awareness about the virus and asking people to follow the protocols of the lockdown by making music videos. On the work front, the actor was expected to come out with his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid this year. However, considering the theatres are shutdown, the film has been indefinitely pushed.