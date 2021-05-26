Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan has reportedly sued Kamaal R Khan for defaming his movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that recently released on ZEE5 and ZEE Plex on pay per view system. The actor, who plays the lead in the Prabhudeva directorial filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against KRK for his review of the film. The actor’s legal team later sent a legal notice to KRK on Monday. Also Read - Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai India Box Office Collection: Salman Khan’s Film Earns Rs 59,920 Across 3 Halls

The development was confirmed by the 'critic' in his tweet on Tuesday in which he mentioned that he has received the legal documents and he thereby vows to never review the actor's film. "Salman Khan files a defamation case against me for Radhe's review! (sic)" he said in a tweet, followed by another tweet that read, "I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won't review his films anymore. My last video releasing today (sic)"

The news agency PTI reported that Salman Khan’s legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday.

In his review of the movie that was widely seen and mocked, KRK pretended that Radhe made him cry and he had no courage to watch the movie further. He talked about the alleged objectification of Disha Patani in the movie and also mocked Salman for his age.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai hit the streaming platform as the big Eid release earlier this month.