Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 56 on December 27th, and his friends and admirers are overjoyed. Wishes for the star poured all day and several unseen pictures resurfaced. The actor was wished by Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit, and others on social media. At a midnight party at his Panvel farmhouse, the actor celebrated his birthday with his family and friends. At the event, some members of the Hindi film industry were also present. Genelia D’Souza, who was also present at the party, shared a video of herself dancing with Sultan fame. All we can say is that their intensity will encourage you to hit the dance floor and shake off those Tuesday greys.Also Read - 8 Iconic 'Shirt Dropping' Moments of Salman Khan That Are Loved Forever

Salman Khan and Genelia can be seen wearing matching maroon tees in the video. Both of them are dancing with enthusiasm. Salman’s energy levels are admirable, and both actors are clearly having a great time as they dance nonstop. “Happy Birthday to the man with the largest heart. May god bless you with loads of happiness, love and great health. We love you – Aaj Bhai ka birthday hai. @beingsalmankhan (sic), ” Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na fame captioned the video Also Read - Katrina Kaif Wishes Salman Khan on 56th Birthday: 'Love, Light, And Brilliance...'

Take a look at Salman Khan’s viral video with Genelia D’Souza:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Also Read - Salman Khan Breaks Silence on Being Bitten by a Snake, Reveals 'it Was Poisonous, Bit Him Thrice'

Celebrities including Bobby Deol, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salman’s ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, Maniesh Paul, Mushtaq Sheikh, and others were seen arriving at Salman’s farmhouse for the party.

In videos that have turned popular with the fans, Salman Khan can be seen cutting a cake with niece Ayat, who turned two on Monday. Ayat Sharma, daughter of his sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, shares his birthdate with the Kick star.

Take a look at the inside pictures and videos from Salman Khan’s birthday party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan 🔵 (@salman.khan.universe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan 🔵 (@salman.khan.universe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan 🔵 (@salman.khan.universe)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is presently collaborating with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi on the film Tiger 3. He also said he is working on the much-anticipated sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which is expected to be titled Pavan Putra Bhaijaan.