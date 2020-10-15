After actor Pooja Bhatt and other people from the industry, actor Salman Khan has come to the rescue of actor Faraaz Khan who’s battling for life at a hospital in Bengaluru. In a post on social media, actor Kashmera Shah thanked Salman for helping Faraaz and setting the best example of being a superstar. She also mentioned that her post was also going to get criticism from many people who dislike Salman. Also Read - It's a Wrap! Salman Khan Completes Shooting of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, Release Date To Be Announced Soon

Kashmera wrote, "You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don't like this post I don't care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and feel. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry" (sic)

Faraaz, who’s the son of late Bollywood actor Yusuf Khan, was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after suffering from multiple seizures. His family members released an official statement and also organised a fundraising campaign to garner money for his treatment. The statement mentioned that Faraaz has been suffering from severe cough in the chest for around a year now, however, the cough recently resulted in a herpes infection that spread to his brain from the chest and caused multiple seizures.

“The doctors have said Faraaz can get better and go back to his normal life only if he receives the necessary treatment. This shall only be possible with your help and support. Please donate for our campaign and share it with your family and friends to save a fellow artist, a brother, a friend,” said the family’s statement by Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon.

Faraaz is currently in the ICU and requires extreme medical care to get back to life. We wish him a speedy recovery!