Mumbai: In a good gesture, actor Salman Khan has helped an 18-year-old student from Karnataka amid the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report in Mid-Day, the actor helped the boy after he reached out for financial help on social media after his father succumbed to Covid-19. Speaking about the same, Shiv Sena's youth wing leader, Rahul Kanal, said, "We have provided ration and educational equipment to him. We will be there for him and provide whatever is needed for his betterment. Salman's family of fans are enabling us to help others. Salman told us to go out and be there for every human in need. He is aware of every fan club devoted to him. He is also aware of every request that comes his way, and the ones that we are providing aid to."

Last year, too, Salman has been extending support and had provided monetary help to 25,000 daily wage workers through his foundation, as per the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also features Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani among others. The film will have multiple platform releases on the occasion of Eid on May 13. The film along with the theatrical release will also stream on Zee5 with ZeePlex, its pay-per-view service. It will also release on DTH operators – Tata Sky, Dish, D2H, and Airtel Digital TV. The film is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.