Actor Salman Khan has temporarily moved to his farmhouse due to coronavirus lockdown and he is having a great time with his horse. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video where he can be seen riding a horse. In the video, the 54-year-old actor can be seen sitting on the chair and places grass on his shoulder from where the horse eats the grass. Then, he goes on to ride his horse and kisses him.

Clad in a casual wear, Salman makes most of his quarantine time. He captioned the clip, "Being taken for a ride." (sic)

Earlier, he uploaded a video where he can be seen feeding his horse with grass and leaves and later taking a bite of the leaves, much to the surprise of everyone. Not just that, Salman chews the whole thing and even says, “It’s damn good ya.”

Breakfast with my love…



Meanwhile, the actor has helped ex-MLA Baba Siddique to provide food essentials to wage workers. Taking to Twitter, he shared the photos of ration kit and wrote, “Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again.” (sic)

A few days back, The Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees has confirmed that the wage workers have received the money sent by the Bharat actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai. The film, co-starring, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff is being helmed by Prabhudeva and is slated to hit the silver screens on the special occasion of Eid 2020.