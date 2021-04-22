Those who know Salman Khan also know that he has taken this vow about not sharing a kiss in any of his movies. It’s been 32 years since he stepped into Bollywood and never for once he did any intimate scene on-screen. So his fans were totally taken aback when he was seen kissing Disha Patani in a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that hit the screens on Thursday. Also Read - Radhe Trailer Lacks Originality: Netizens Accuse Salman Khan of Copying Allu Arjun's Seeti Maar Song
Salman and Disha are playing a couple in the film and in a very small glimpse, he is seen kissing the girl in the dark. The trailer only shows their silhouettes and fans were quick to spot how Salman just broke his decades-long vow with Radhe. Not really though! Watch the trailer here again and then scroll down:
So while it looks like a kiss, technically it’s not. If you look closely, you’ll see that when Salman leans to kiss Disha, her lips are actually covered with tape. So while the kiss happens, it doesn’t really happen… yeah? One Twitter user analysed the detail closely and wrote, “Lips pe tape laga he disha ke.. Zoom karke dekhna.. 🤣❤ (sic)”. Another user wrote, “Itni khushi muje aaj tak bhi hui finally kiss is here 🔥”. Check out a few Twitter reactions here:
Salman and Disha earlier worked together in Bharat in which she had a brief appearance. The two danced together on the song ‘Slow Motion Me’ and took the internet by storm. Are you excited to see their chemistry in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai now?