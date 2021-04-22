Those who know Salman Khan also know that he has taken this vow about not sharing a kiss in any of his movies. It’s been 32 years since he stepped into Bollywood and never for once he did any intimate scene on-screen. So his fans were totally taken aback when he was seen kissing Disha Patani in a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that hit the screens on Thursday. Also Read - Radhe Trailer Lacks Originality: Netizens Accuse Salman Khan of Copying Allu Arjun's Seeti Maar Song

Salman and Disha are playing a couple in the film and in a very small glimpse, he is seen kissing the girl in the dark. The trailer only shows their silhouettes and fans were quick to spot how Salman just broke his decades-long vow with Radhe. Not really though! Watch the trailer here again and then scroll down:



So while it looks like a kiss, technically it’s not. If you look closely, you’ll see that when Salman leans to kiss Disha, her lips are actually covered with tape. So while the kiss happens, it doesn’t really happen… yeah? One Twitter user analysed the detail closely and wrote, “Lips pe tape laga he disha ke.. Zoom karke dekhna.. 🤣❤ (sic)”. Another user wrote, “Itni khushi muje aaj tak bhi hui finally kiss is here 🔥”. Check out a few Twitter reactions here:

Lips pe tape laga he disha ke.. Zoom karke dekhna.. 🤣❤ — BEING SUNNY (@4EverBeingHuman) April 22, 2021

But yaha bhi abhi kiss ke mamle mein bhai virgin rah gaye 😂 #DishaPatani ke muh pe tape laga hain aur #SalmanKhan bhai tape ko kiss kar rahe hain 😒. pic.twitter.com/z2vrcSob0H — Sonu Doos ( THE SICKULAR GUY) (@sickular_sood) April 22, 2021

No It is not real Kiss😥😭. Did anyone notice? #DishaPatani‘s mouth is masked with taped.

I thought #SalmanKhan just breaked his signature style not to Lip-lock with heroine#RadheTrailer #Radhe pic.twitter.com/CkWUSW0pai — Liam Arham (@LiamArham) April 22, 2021

Salman and Disha earlier worked together in Bharat in which she had a brief appearance. The two danced together on the song ‘Slow Motion Me’ and took the internet by storm. Are you excited to see their chemistry in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai now?