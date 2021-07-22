Mumbai: Arbaaz Khan is back with the second season of his talk show, Pinch and on the first episode he invited his brother and Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan. During the chat show, Salman Khan responded to several trolls, but there was one bizarre claim which left him shocked.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 OTT Promo Out: Salman Khan Warns Fans To Gear Up For 'Most Sensational Season Ever'

During the show, Arbaaz Khan revealed that a social media user claims that Salman has a wife named Noor and a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai and that the actor is hiding the same from his fans in India. To this, Salman laughed and said that all such claims are nonsense. "These people are well-informed. Yeh bifizool ki baatein hai (This is nonsense). I don't know who they are talking about. Do they think that I'll respond to them saying that I don't have a wife, I live in Hindustan, in Galaxy Apartments, with my father living above me? This is something that everyone in India knows," Salman Khan said.

Watch The Entire ‘Pinch’ Episode Here:

Arbaaz read another ‘pinching’ comment that asked to boycott Salman Khan. “Boycott Salman Khan. We do not want to see him anymore,” the social media user wrote. To This, Salman responded by saying, “Don’t see me.”

Salman Khan was also asked who he would like to hire as a social media consultant: Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. Salman opted for Katrina saying “she is the most sensible on social media.”

During the interaction, Salman Khan also mentioned that social media has become a tool that some people are unable to handle. “It pinches me that some people are not using it for the correct cause,” megastar said.