Salman Khan Looks Fitter Than Ever as he Joins Katrina Kaif in Russia For Tiger 3 | See Pics From Airport

Tiger 3 Begins in Russia with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif: Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif jetted off to Russia in the wee hours on Friday to begin shooting for their most anticipated movie – Tiger 3. Twinning in black, both Salman and Katrina looked all fit and excited to begin another terrific journey as they reprise their roles – Tiger, and Zoya, respectively.

The pictures and videos of the two from the Mumbai airport are now going viral on social media with fans unable to stop raving about their favourite stars. Salman, in his black t-shirt and a pair of basic denim, looks fitter than ever, while Katrina, too, looks absolutely fit and fabulous to start the third installment in the popular action franchise by YRF. Check out their glimpse from the airport here:

Get. Set. BOOOM! 💥

Finally TIGER 3 action begins in Russia 🇷🇺 today… Some gun-blazing high octane action scenes gona shot in Russia.🔥can’t wait any longer to see @BeingSalmanKhan back in action as Tiger again!!.🤩 #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan#KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/Jgd1o8W19v — Mohammed Sohail ❁ (@ItsSohailM) August 20, 2021



Salman and Katrina have impressed with their chemistry in both the previous ‘Tiger’ films. While Salman plays a RAW agent, Katrina plays a spy from Pakistan – both of whom fall in love with each other, and decide to elope to make their own life away from India vs Pakistan struggle. The film is expected to hit the screens in the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, Katrina recently announced another superb movie based on three women going on a trip together. Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas join her in this Farhan Akhtar-directorial titled Jee Le Zara. She is also awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which is yet to hit the screens. A horror-comedy with Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, titled Phone Bhoot, is also in the pipeline.

Salman, on the other hand, has got Antim: The Final Truth, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Kick 2 in the pipeline with a brief appearance in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.