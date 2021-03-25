Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all to make her foray on-screen. As per the latest reports in the media, the aspiring actor will be making her debut in a film directed by filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjataya. What makes the entire project more exciting is that actor Sunny Deol’s son Rajvir has reportedly been signed opposite Alizeh in the film. Also Read - Salman Khan Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine In Mumbai

Several media reports suggested that Avnish is directing a rom-com that's going to see many young actors making their debut on screen, and Rajvir will be playing the male lead opposite Alizeh. The film is believed to have been conceptualised on the lines of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani that was directed by Ayan Mukerji.

While nothing official is confirmed yet, Alizeh's Bollywood plans were revealed by her father and producer Atul Agnihotri in an interview earlier. Back in 2019, when the speculations of his daughter making a debut with Salman's Dabangg 3 started rising, he cleared the air by saying that this is not the right time and he hopes his daughter is able to use her learnings from the family in her work.

He was quoted as saying, “It is too early to talk about it. My only desire as a father is that she should be prepared, give her best and have fun doing the film. My children have seen their family in the film business so they have seen our ups and downs so they know what the package is all about, they know the dynamics. I hope they encash that.”

Alizeh has been seen accompanying her mamu Salman at various events in the media. She is currently taking her dancing and acting classes. Meanwhile, Rajvir’s elder brother Karan Deol has already made his debut in the industry. However, he failed to make an impression.