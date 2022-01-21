Salman Khan defamation case update: Salman Khan has issued a reply through his lawyer in the civil suit that he filed against his neighbour for defaming him in an interview with a YouTube channel. The actor now submitted a reply in the court on Thursday asking Ketan Kakkad, the neighbour who owns a plot of land near Salman’s Panvel farmhouse, to not drag his religion and family in the case.Also Read - Arun Verma, Salman Khan's Kick Co-Star, Dies Due to Kidney Failure

As reported by Live Law, the actor's lawyer Pradeep Gandhi read out a portion of Kakkad's posts and interviews in the court. He said the neighbour had accused the actor of 'burying film stars in his farmhouse,' having connections with the D gang, and had also commented on his religious identity, in a YouTube interview. The lawyer also read out Salman's reply to Ketan and said his allegations are a mere figment of his imagination, an attack on his family, and an attempt to malign his reputation.

Salman Khan’s defamation case update: Actor asks to not bring his religion in the matter

Salman's reply was quoted as: "Without proper proof, all these allegations are a figment of the defendant's imagination. In a property dispute, why are you tarnishing my personal reputation? Why are you bringing in religion? My mother is a Hindu, my father is a Muslim and my brothers have married Hindus. We celebrate all festivals."

The superstar questioned the veracity of such information floating on many social media and video platforms. Salman added that it’s easy to malign anyone’s image by just speaking or writing anything on social media. He also said he’s not planning to join politics. “You are an educated person… not a Gunda-chhap to make such allegations. The easiest thing nowadays is to gather some people, get on social media and vent out all your anger,” he said.

Salman Khan makes YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Google, parties in his defamation case

The popular actor has made YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Google, parties to the suit, seeking the ‘defamatory content’ to be blocked from all the platforms and websites. He also seeks a permanent order restricting Ketan Kakkad from posting any defamatory content about him or his property. Both the parties live in Mumbai and own lands in Panvel in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.