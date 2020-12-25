Actor Salman Khan shared a beautiful video to wish his fans the best on Christmas. The actor posted a small video to spread the message of communal harmony on the day of Christmas. The video showed four people from different religions jamming together to ‘Jingle Bells’ by playing various instruments. In the caption of his post, Salman talked about the intention behind curating the video. He simply wrote, “Merry Christmas Hindu, Muslim, Silkh, Isai… wishing all a merry xmas” (sic) Also Read - Christmas 2020: Kick Start Your House Parties With These Delish Cocktail Recipes

Salman has been making efforts in promoting religious harmony and the spirit of brotherhood among his fans for a long time now. The actor’s famous character of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the film by the same name was also an effort in the same direction. Salman is often seen talking about being secular and celebrating all the festivals with equal joy and fervour in the family. The superstar is known to celebrate the festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali with the same excitement as Eid when he waves to thousands of fans from his balcony at Galaxy.

Even during the lockdown, when Salman had quarantined himself at his farmhouse in Panvel, the actor had released a few music videos. One of them was titled Bhai Bhai in which the actor talked about staying together in the tough times of the pandemic and forgetting the religious differences. With the latest Christmas-special video, the superstar seems to be continuing with his efforts of asking the nation to be together in the moments of celebrations.

