Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan has recently received flak for getting yet another and much younger female actor to star opposite him in his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now, in a making-of Radhe video, the superstar joked about the issue and said that he and Disha Patani, who is 27 years junior to him, look of the same age in the flick. Salman Khan is 55 years old while Disha Patani is 28.

In the video, he can be heard saying, "Kamaal ka kaam kiya unhone. Badi khoobsurat lagrai hain. Hum-umar lage hain hum dono. Nahi, woh meri umar ki nahi, main unki umar ka laga hu (She has done wonderful work in the movie. She has looked very beautiful. We look to be of the same age too. No, she did not look my age, I looked like hers)."He further added that if an actor can do action at his age, they can also do romance.

Interestingly, Salman also addressed the kissing scene he shared with Disha in the film and accepted he did kiss Disha through a duct tape. He said, “Lekin is picture mein ek kiss zaroor hai. Disha ke sath nahi hai. Tape par hai kiss. Tape pr (There is a kiss in this movie. It is not with Disha but with a tape).”

Last week, Twitter users took screenshots of the kissing scene and figured out that Disha has a strip of duct tape on her mouth as Salman kisses her.

Earlier, Disha told Mid-Day, “I mean there is an age gap which honestly in this film is managed because he’s shown as a young Salman who is in his late 20s. So, it was easier for people to understand and accept the equation.”

She also said, “I have a management and I have to discuss the roles with them. But, the fact that I loved this role so much that I had to do it. Plus I don’t know if I ever get an opportunity of working with Salman sir again, so, I knew that I needed to do this.”

Salman Khan’s Radhe is directed by Prabhudeva and features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab, and Randeep Hooda in important roles. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.