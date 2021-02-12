After the fans of actor Salman Khan trended ‘we love you Salman Khan’ on social media, the superstar took to Twitter to thank all for their support and love. The actor was given relief in the Blackbuck Poaching case by the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court on Thursday after it rejected a petition filed by the Rajasthan government that alleged that he had presented a false affidavit related to the Arms Act in the case. Also Read - Amid Feud With Twitter, Govt Prepares Draft Rules, Code of Ethics to Regulate Social Media | Key Points

On Thursday evening, Salman shared a photo of himself on Twitter and expressed how he was overwhelmed by the love and care he received from people. Asking his fans to take care of themselves, the actor wrote, "To all my fans.. thank u for your love support n concern. Khayal rakho apna n parivaar ka (Take care of yourself and your family). God bless n loveee u tooo." (sic)

Salman joined the court hearing on Thursday via video conferencing when Judge Raghavendra Kachwal announced that the PIL filed by the Rajasthan government has ‘no strong grounds.’ It was alleged in the petition that the actor had presented false evidence in the court stating that his arms license had been lost in the Blackbuck poaching case whereas the investigation revealed that he had submitted it for renewal in Mumbai’s Bandra.

In another plea, it was alleged that Salman had lied to the court and mentioned that he wasn’t attending the hearing because of pain in his ear but he was actually shooting for a project. The trial court quashed both the petitions.

After the Jodhpur’s district and sessions court judgment, the Rajasthan government’s lawyer mentioned that they might think of taking the matter to the high court once they receive the copy of the judgment.

The case dates back to the year 1998 when Salman was shooting for Rajshri Productions’ Hum Saath-Saath Hain. The actor was booked under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act for poaching two chinkaras in Bhawad village, and one in Mathania.