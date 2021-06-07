Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has now filed an application before a court in Mumbai demanding contempt action against the actor and self-proclaimed critic, Kamaal R Khan (KRK) for his continuous defamatory remarks against the actor despite an undertaking to not do so. The application was submitted in the defamation suit filed by Salman seeking to retrain KRK from directly or indirectly making and uploading videos or any other content related to the actor, his business ventures, and films and projects. Also Read - 'I Am Not In Touch With KRK For Years': Govinda Reacts After KRK Thanks Him For 'Love And Support' In Legal Case Against Salman Khan

When the defamation suit was heard last month, KRK's advocate Manoj Gadkari told the court that his client would not make any further defamatory posts or remarks against Salman until the next date of hearing. On Monday, Salman's lawyer Pradip Ghandy told Additional Sessions, Judge C V Marathe, that despite assurance, KRK continued to make defamatory tweets, He further argued, "This is contempt of court'. An application was then submitted seeking contempt action against KRK. The court heard arguments on the application and noted it for further hearing on June 11. The court also said that till then the earlier statements made by KRK's lawyer Manoj Gadkari will continue.

While KRK claimed that the lawsuit is a result of a bad review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman's lawyers said that it is a response to KRK's allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor. He has also claimed that over 20 people from the film industry, who were 'scared' to rub the actor in the wrong way, have extended their support to him.

After getting a legal notice, KRK announced that he will no longer review his films. However, later he changed his statement and said that he will continue to review every song and film of Salman, even if the actor ‘touches his feet’ and requests him not to.