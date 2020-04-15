The coronavirus pandemic has made people restricted to their homes and they are maintaining social distance to combat the deadly virus. With places of worship across the world shut down, people of all religion are praying from their respective homes. Actor Salman Khan shared a picture that sets the perfect example of communal harmony which proves during these time all are united to fight together COVID-19. Also Read - Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 Rerun Discontinues, Here's Why

In the photo, two people of different religion could be seen offering prayers bfrom their respective homes. Sharing the post, he captioned it, “Setting examples… #IndiaFightsCorona.” (sic) Also Read - Aayush Sharma Says Living at Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse is a Wildlife Safari Experience

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, Salman shared a hilarious video in which he gave a funnu twist to coronavirus with his iconic dialogue from Maine Pyaar Kiya. In the video, he can be seen spraying sanitiser on the lipstick mark and wiping it away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Apr 12, 2020 at 2:10am PDT



Salman is under quarantine at his Panvel farmhouse along with nephew Nirvan (son of Sohail Khan), Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma and their kids, Ahil and Ayat. Half of the family is ain Mumbai at their Galaxy Apartment’s residence.

He also transferred a total of Rs 15 crore to the bank accounts of 25,000 daily wage workers of the entertainment industry whose livelihood were affected by the lockdown. He has also sent ration and essentials to them. A few days back, The Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees has confirmed that the wage workers have received the money sent by the Bharat actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai. The film, co-starring, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff is being helmed by Prabhudeva and is slated to hit the silver screens on the special occasion of Eid 2020.