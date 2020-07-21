Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is an all rounder! His Instagram feed tells a lot about him and how he is spending time in coronavirus pandemic at his Panvel farmhouse. He has been seen spending quality time with his horses to cycling in the village near his farmhouse. The actor is also indulging in different activities such as farming to reconnect with mother Earth. The Bharat actor has given us a sneak peek of his farming routine from dedicating a post to all the farmers to riding a tractor at rice fields and this time he has shared another video where the blockbuster can be seen planting rice saplings on the field along with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and other helpers. Also Read - Salman Khan Tries His Hands-on Farming, Drives Tractor in Muddy Field With an Ease- Watch

Clad in a simple loose t-shirt and denim shorts, Salman is soaked in mud. The video shared by the actor also has background music of Saare Jahaan Se Acha. Giving fans an insight into how he is done with the plantations, he wrote alongside, “Rice plantation done”. Also Read - Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Rumoured BF Vicky Kaushal And Close Friend Salman Khan Wish The Actor

Watch the video of Salman Khan planting rice:

Earlier, Salman shared a video where can be seen driving a red colour tractor at the rice field. He was even walking over the field and helping others in farming.

View this post on Instagram Farminggg A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 19, 2020 at 11:32am PDT

Iulia sometime back shared a picture from the muddy field and wrote, “I spent many of my summer holidays at the country side as a child and I use to enjoy helping my grandparents working the land, planting seeds, taking care of the animals. It is very rewarding. I’ve never planted rice before so this was a new experience for me. About this experience I ll share more very soon on my youtube chanel. Subscribe to my youtube chanel fast.”

On the film front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe, which marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film Wanted and last year’s Dabangg 3. Radhe also features Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff among others in important roles.