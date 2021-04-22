Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan is all set to release the trailer of his upcoming biggie – Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai today. Ahead of the big trailer, the makers released the new poster of the film featuring the superstar in his ever-so-loved action avatar. Salman is seen holding a pistol while wearing his trusty pair of aviators. In another still on the poster, he is seen flaunting some swag while posing with his group in style. Also Read - Salman Khan Determined To Release Radhe in Theaters This Eid Amid COVID-19 Crisis, But Will He Incur Loss?

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in important roles. The film is directed by Prabhudeva and is slated to hit the screens this Eid – May 13. Interestingly, the big film is releasing in both the theatres and online together. It is releasing in theatres worldwide; adhering to the COVID protocol issued by the government, and on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex which rests on India’s leading OTT platform ZEE5. The movie is also releasing on all leading DTH operators i.e. Dish, D2H, Tata Sky, and Airtel Digital TV. Also Read - Salman Khan's Radhe to Release in Theatres And Online Together, Trailer Out Tomorrow

The actor had earlier promised that he will be releasing Radhe in theatres in an attempt to take care of the theatre owners in times of distress during COVID. While other big Bollywood movies have announced the postponement of their release dates, Salman seems determined to bring Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on time, COVID or no COVID. The film is an action drama that features the superstar in his old Dabangg style – a glimpse of which was seen in Wanted years back, and Tere Naam as well. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Mom Calls Salman Khan an 'Angel', Thanks Him And Family For Funding Her Cancer Treatment

Watch out this space for the trailer review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai!