Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has once again found his 'Prem' in Salman Khan. If the latest reports have anything to go by, then the filmmaker is teaming up with Salman Khan for his next which is currently in the writing stage. As reported by Mid-Day, the actor himself pushed his director friend to go on with the story and make a film. In fact, he, too, went on to co-write the film during the lockdown time.

The delicate love story is something that Barjatya has been wanting to write for a long time but then he got busy with his son's debut film. The story is reportedly inspired by his own marriage. The daily quoted a source close to the director as saying, "The film traces a couple, in a joint family, from their early days of marriage to the autumn of their lives. Sooraj has been working on the concept for almost five years."

The film is expected to roll in the year 2022 once Barjatya finished the debut movie of his son and Salman completes his Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Antim.

This would be the sixth film of Salman and Sooraj. The two have earlier teamed up for a few of the most successful Hindi films ever. The actor’s big break – Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), was directed by Barjatya after which the two got together for Hum Aapke Hain Koun! (1994), followed by Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). Gear up for another Salman-Sooraj entertainer then!