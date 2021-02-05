After many Bollywood people took to Twitter to remind the countrymen that they are together and united against any ‘international propaganda’ over the ongoing farmers’ protest, actor Salman Khan also spoke out on Thursday evening. However, judging by what he said when asked to comment on the entire issue, his words seemed inconsequential. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Takes Sarcastic Dig At Kangana Ranaut, Says 'It's In Her DNA To Be Toxic Or Abusive'

The actor, who was clicked at the pre-wedding party of his friend's daughter Shaza Morani, spoke to NDTV on the matter. Salman, who is one of the reigning superstars in the country, mentioned that the only remedy to the entire issue is that 'the most correct thing should be done.'

He was quoted as saying, "The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done." While many celebs decided to take a clear stand and put forward the narrative of the 'international propaganda' by using hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda, Salman chose to say something that really doesn't add up.

Bollywood celebs have been heavily trolled and criticised on social media for singing the same tune and suddenly waking up one day to speak on the matter a night after international pop singer Rihanna tweeted to comment on the farmers’ protests against the contentious farm laws passed by the Indian government.

Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Karan Johar, Saina Nehwal, Ajay Devgn, Ekta Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty among many Bollywood celebs tweeted on the matter. However, neither of the three superstars – Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman – has taken the sides.

