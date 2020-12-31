After Shag Rukh Khan, Salman Khan is all set to be a part of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha which is currently in its shooting schedule. Speculations have been rife that the three superstars will feature together in Aamir’s film which is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ celebrated movie Forrest Gump. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Fardeen Khan – Get Ready For These 9 Bollywood Comebacks In 2021

As reported by Mid-Day, Salman and Aamir have scheduled their epic meeting scene for January 8 once the New Year festivities are over and they are back to work. Earlier this year, SRK had shot for his role in the film while leaving for IPL in Dubai. Now, it is believed that Salman will be seen in his ever-so-iconic role of Prem from Maine Pyar Kiya. Also Read - Farah Khan Shares 'Throwback Ka Throwback' Photo of Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan; Can You Recognize Them?

The story of Laal Singh Chaddha features Aamir’s character encountering various prominent incidents from history. This also includes Salman and SRK’s big fandom from the ’90s. So, while Shah Rukh donned back the hat of Raj Malhotra from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Salman will be seen as Prem from the Sooraj Barjatya directorial which was his first film in the lead. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Recalls Criticism She Faced For Om Shanti Om, Says 'People Made Fun Of My Accent, It Was Hurtful'

The daily quoted a source close to the production as saying, “Salman plays his role from Maine Pyar Kiya, which was primarily shot in Ooty. The scene is set in the year 1989 when Salman made his debut. It shows him filming in Ooty, where popular songs like Dil Deewana, were canned. For the part, Ashley Rebello will also design the iconic black jacket from the film, for Salman. Aamir’s character, then an Army man in his 20s, will be seen bumping into Salman.”

Aamir has gone clean-shaved to shoot this part and the two superstars will soon team up at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studio for the scene. The production team, however, will have to rely big on VFX to make Salman appear as young as he looked in 1989.