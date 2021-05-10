Mumbai: Salman Khan’s production house Salman Khan Films (SKF) and Zee Media and Entertainment Enterprises, has pledged to use the revenues generated from their upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, to provide support towards covid relief work across the nation. The initiative would include the donation of essential medical resources such as cylinders, concentrators, and ventilators. Also Read - Salman Khan Goes 'Zoom Zoom' as Disha Patani Flaunts Some Hot Dance Moves in New Radhe Song

A Zee spokesperson said in a statement, "The nation is going through an extremely challenging situation and ZEE stays committed towards taking all the necessary steps to strengthen the fight against covid-19. We sincerely hope that the support from the release of the film Radhe, will help amplify the resources to provide vital relief efforts to people affected by the pandemic. We have come to realize that holding up the release of a pre-shot film may not help us in any way but using its proceeds towards fighting the pandemic is a more suitable and pragmatic approach. Radhe's release on ZEE5 and ZeePlex will empower us to contribute more in these extremely difficult times."

The film also features Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani among others. The film will have multiple platform releases on the occasion of Eid on May 13. The film along with the theatrical release will also stream on Zee5 with ZeePlex, its pay-per-view service. It will also release on DTH operators – Tata Sky, Dish, D2H, and Airtel Digital TV. The film is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.