IIFA Celebrates Sultan Of Bollywood: Over the years, we've witnessed Salman Khan's mesmerising performances and his association with IIFA. This year marks the 22nd edition of International Indian Film Academy and Salman Khan is all set to host the mega grand award show. Here's a sneak peak into Salman Khan's journey over the years.

Salman Khan at IIFA 2006

Salman dancing to his hit tracks at the 2006 IIFA.

Also Read - Karan Johar Announces Action Film on Birthday, Fans Left Guessing: 'SRK, Hrithik, Salman or Ranbir'

Salman Khan at IIFA 2010

Salman gives his Dabanng performance at 2010 IIFA.

Salman Khan at IIFA 2019

Salman sings his popular song at 2019 IIFA.

Salman Khan at IIFA 2020

Salman dances to his popular songs mashup at IIFA 2020.

IIFA 2022 will be hosted at Etihad Arena at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. June 3-4, 2022.

The write-up is a press release.

