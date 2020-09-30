Actor Salman Khan will be resuming the shoot for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai later this week. Prabhudeva directorial film will be shot over 15 days at ND Studious in Karjat, outskirts of Mumbai, followed by patchwork at Mehboob Studio in Bandra. For the safety of the cast and crew, the crew will be put at a hotel close to ND Studious to avoid travel. The makers have restricted for the duration of the shoot. The co-producer of Radhe, Sohail Khan, listed out the precautions on the sets to Times of India, “A health and safety officer, along with a doctor and ambulance, will be stationed on the set. Signage and colour bands for bifurcation of the team will be followed, along with government mandates on insurance. A team of specially trained personnel has been inducted to dispose of the PPE kits and masks after use according to the guidelines provided.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Promo Video: Makers Show Radhe Maa Inside The House, Is She Part of Show?

The film is produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city. The film also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff among others in important roles. The makers are also eyeing for Diwali release in theatres as cinema halls reopen in the unlock 5 with 50% occupancy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 New Contestants List: Seven Celebs From TV Who Are Most Likely Entering The House

Salman will also be shooting for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend ka vaar episodes at Mumbai studio. Manish Sharma, Chief Content Officer of Colors TV said, “Even if anyone has coronavirus symptoms, the shoot has to be stalled. Bigg Boss is a real-time show, and we cannot take a risk. All contestants would be tested and quarantined before they enter the show. The crew will also be tested every weekend. We have taken all precautions and planned accordingly, but in case someone falls sick, we would have to give cameras to contestants to shoot. It is going to be tough, but we are committed.” Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Admits Dating Sushant Singh Rajput, Says He Was Not Faithful To Her During Brief Relationship