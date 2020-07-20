Salman Khan is currently in his Panvel farmhouse since March when the first lockdown was announced. He is spending quality time with his horses to cycling in the village near his farmhouse. The actor is also indulging in different activities such as farming to reconnect with mother Earth. In a video shared by the megastar, he can be seen doing some real farming! Salman can be seen trying his hands on driving a tractor at a rice field. Clad in a simple loose t-shirt and black lowers, the Bharat actor is soaked in mud, walking through the field behind the tractor. Also Read - Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Rumoured BF Vicky Kaushal And Close Friend Salman Khan Wish The Actor

The actor can be seen helping his staff in farming and while sharing the post, he captioned, “Farming”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Latest News: Salman Khan Hosted Show to Kickstart in September 2020, Know Contestant Names Here

Earlier, Salman Khan had shared a pic from the same field thanking and paying respect to all the farmers. Soaked in mud as he sat amidst the green fields he posed for the camera and captioned the post as, “Respect to all the farmers”.

Respect to all the farmers



The post garnered attention from all quarters and sparked a meme fest online as Twittearti shared some hilarious jokes. One user wrote, “Ok so this is for a photo shoot. Mud is perfectly applied in the hair and body.” While another shared, “bilkul bhai, a huge respect to our farmers who do farming without a photographer around them, without uploading pics on internet and who work in the fields staying unknown and away from all the limelight.”

On the film front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe, which marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film Wanted and last year’s Dabangg 3. Radhe also features Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff among others in important roles.

During the lockdown, Salman has been busy showcasing his singing skills. He released three singles – Pyaar karona, Tere bina, and Bhai bhai.