Actor Salman Khan has isolated himself after his driver and two personal staff members were tested positive for the coronavirus recently. As reported by entertainment portal Pinkvilla, the Khan family was planning a big celebration for the actor's parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan's wedding anniversary. However, everything stands cancelled now.

Salman had recently begun shooting for his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and had been regularly visiting the sets of his reality show Bigg Boss 14 to host Weekend Ka Vaar special episodes. However, his availability on the sets of both the projects is in a fix now.

Salman's driver Ashok and two of his household staff came in touch with him and Salman is currently looking out for any major symptoms. He is likely to have undergone a COVID test himself. However, nothing has been officially announced by his team yet. Along with him, his entire family has moved to isolation for the next 14 days while the staff members have been shifted to Bombay hospital. The portal reported that the actor has made sure to provide the best of treatment to everyone who got infected.

An official confirmation is still awaited.