Mumbai: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took to social media to break silence on the reports of the authorities penalising the officer who stopped Salman Khan at the Mumbai airport. An official Twitter handle of CISF tweeted on Wednesday that the officer has not been punished but has been ‘rewarded’ for his dedication on duty. Salman, along with Katrina Kaif and the entire team of Tiger 3 flew to Russia to begin shooting for the anticipated film.Also Read - Tiger 3 Shoot: Katrina Kaif Spends Day At Saint Petersburg In Stunning Chic Look, Salman Khan Spotted With Nephew Nirvaan

The post made from the official Twitter handle of CISF on the issue read: “The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty (sic).” Also Read - Trouble For CISF Officer Who Stopped Salman Khan at Mumbai Airport For Checking

Earlier, a report in ETimes mentioned that the officer who had stopped Salman for checking at the Mumbai airport was found breaching the protocol and therefore, his phone was seized. The report added that the officer later talked to a media organisation in Odisha about the incident which was considered a breach of the protocol.

The video that showed the officer stopping Salman from entering the airport without getting clearance from the security checkpoint went viral on social media the other day with fans really praising the CISF official for performing his duty diligently. The incident took place on August 20 when the actor’s team was jetting off to Russia for the Manish Sharma directorial.

Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina will reportedly be back in October. It’s around a two-month shooting schedule in Russia after which the duo will shoot for some special sequences back home. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Tiger 3!