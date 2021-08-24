Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan who recently jetted off to Russia to begin shooting for his upcoming film, Tiger 3, was stopped by a CISF official at the airport. Now that officer is in deep trouble as his phone has been seized by the authorities and he has reportedly been warned against talking to the media.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 First Promo: Salman Khan Interacts With Legendary Actor Rekha's Tree Avatar | Watch

As reported by ETimes, the CISF officer was only doing his duty when he stopped Salman during the wee hours at the airport for checking. However, he reportedly then talked to a media organisation in Odisha about the incident. That is considered a breach of the protocol which resulted in the authorities seizing his phone so that he doesn’t talk to the media any further. Also Read - Salman Khan Looks Fitter Than Ever as he Joins Katrina Kaif in Russia For Tiger 3 | See Pics From Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Always Protected me as Younger Brother: Ex-Pakistan Pacer Shoaib Akhtar

The video of Salman being stopped by the Central Industrial Security Force officer went viral on social media the other day. Fans were glad to see how an officer was performing his duty with precision in front of a superstar.

Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina Kaif have flown to Russia to shoot for the Manish Sharma-directorial. The film takes the story of Tiger and Zoya forward and it’s expected to hit the screens in the first half of the next year. Salman has then got multiple films to shoot including Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2, and Laal Singh Chaddha in which he makes a cameo appearance. Katrina is awaiting the release of her film Sooryavanshi which is directed by Rohit Shetty and also features Akshay Kumar. She has a horror-comedy titled Phone Bhoot in the pipeline, along with Jee Le Zara that was recently announced.