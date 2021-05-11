Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan says that even though Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai might give a Wanted ‘vibe’, it’s not a sequel to his 2009 hit film. The actor was speaking in a virtual media interaction on Monday evening when india.com asked him about Radhe looking exactly like Wanted from all its promos and posters. The actor, who is excited for the release of his new film on Eid, said Radhe is not Wanted 2. Also Read - Salman Khan To Donate Radhe Revenues For Covid-19 Relief Across Nation

When asked if in a better world, would he have released Radhe as the sequel to Wanted, Salman said the similarities end at the 'commitment' dialogue and the fact that he's playing a cop. "Vo jo ek dialogue hai commitment vala, bas vahi tak hai similarity. Radhe is not a sequel to Wanted. But we can have a sequel to Radhe if the audience likes it," he said.

So are we going to get a Wanted sequel in the future? Salman clearly refused the possibility of the same. He said, "No, Wanted is not getting a sequel. Radhe can."

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, also featuring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooga among others is gearing up for release this Eid. The film has received a multi-platform release and it will be hitting Zee Plex with a pay-per-view system. The film will release in theatres once the screens re-open after the coronavirus scare in the country.