Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend and Pakistan-born American actor, Somy Ali shockingly revealed in the latest interview that she has been a victim of rape and molestation. She said that she was sexually abused age of 5 and 9 and was raped at the age of 14. Opening up about the traumatizing incident, she told Peeping Moon, “The first time I was sexually abused in Pakistan, I was 5 years old. There were 3 incidents in the servant’s quarters. I told my mum and dad, actions were taken. But what my parents told me is that, “Beta yeh kisiko batana nahi.” In my head, I lived with that for years. I thought, “Did I do something wrong? Why was I told by my parents?” Pakistan and Indian cultures are very image-based. They were protecting me but I didn’t understand it. Again there was an incident at 9, then again at 14″. Also Read - Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss 15 Now? She Says Salman Khan Asked Her to Come Back

“Three years ago, I started speaking out. Even though I was running this non-profit organisation for 14 years, I found myself hypocritic for not being able to speak up”, she added. Also Read - Haryana Shocker: Class 9 Student Pregnant After Being Raped by 7 Men For 6 Months

He former actor featured in many Bollywood movies in the 90s but she had quit the industry later. She now runs a non-profit organisation named ‘No More Tears’. Her mission through the NGO is to rescue rape victims and children who are sexually abused. Also Read - Rajasthan Cop Accused of Raping 26-Year-Old Woman Suspended

However, during her film career, her alleged relationship with superstar Salman Khan was much in hype more than her films. Reportedly, she was in a relationship with Salman for eight years.

Earlier, she spoke to Bombay Times about her entry into the Hindi film industry and had said, “You know, it all happened in such a bizarre manner. I got my portfolio done by ace photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha, who asked me to go to certain production houses.”

On her quitting the films, she had said, “I was every director’s nightmare and refused to go for rehearsals. I was different from others. I was too Americanised and too much of a tomboy. I was such a misfit in the film industry. I had no interest in pursuing a film career.”