Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan was sent to 14-days of judicial custody on Thursday by the Mumbai court in connection to the drugs case. While Aryan’s bail plea will be heard today, several Bollywood celebrities have come forth in support of Shah Rukh Khan’s son. The latest in the list is Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali. On Friday, Somy took to social media and penned down a long post supporting Aryan Khan and his family. Somy Ali appealed to authorities to let this ‘kid go home’ and mentioned that nobody is a ‘damn saint’.Also Read - Aryan Khan's Sister Suhana Khan Makes First Post After His Arrest, Wishes Mom Gauri Khan on Birthday

“What kid has not experimented with drugs? Give me a big freaking break! And let this kid go home. Drugs, similar to prostitution, will never go away which is why both should be decriminalized. This is the epitome of a kid being a kid scenario. No one is a damn saint. I tried pot when I was 15 and then again with Divya Bharti during the shooting of Andolan. No regrets (sic)!” Somy Ali wrote. Also Read - Aryan Khan Bail Plea LIVE UPDATES: SRK's Son Tested Negative For COVID, to be Taken to Arthur Road Jail

Somy Ali also questioned the judicial system and added that Aryan is suffering because of no reason. “The judicial system is using Aryan to prove a point as this child suffers for no damn reason. How about the judicial system focus on catching rapists and murderers instead?! The US has been fighting a war on drugs since 1971 and yet they are easily accessible to anyone who desires to use them. My heart goes out to Shah Rukh and Gauri and my prayers are with them. Aryan, you have done nothing wrong and justice will be served, kiddo. #freearyan #facade #justiceforaryan (sic),” she added. Also Read - Fans Trend 'Release Aryan Khan' After He Is Remanded To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Somy Ali is not the first celebrity who has come forth in support of Aryan Khan. Earlier today, Raveena Tandon took to Twitter and wrote, “Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young man’s life and future they toying with…heartbreaking.” Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta, Mika Singh, and Sussanne Khan had also spoken up in favour of Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 7, 2021

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 2 in an alleged rave party case. While Aryan’s lawyer claimed that no drugs were recovered from him, NCB claims that it is important to interrogate everyone in order to find the real drug supplier.