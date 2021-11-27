Katrina-Vicky Marriage Rumours: Since the news of their rumoured marriage surfaced, all attention has been on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. As per reports, the venue, bridal Mehendi, and outfits are all set! The duo is said to have been busy preparing for their wedding in Rajasthan next month, for which they have taken a sabbatical from work.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Angry Salman Khan Calls Karan Kundrra 'Ishq Mein Nikamma', Tejasswi Interrupts

Amid the wedding rumours, fans have been wondering if Kat's ex-boyfriend and now close friend, Salman Khan, will attend the ceremony. Salman Khan's father, an acclaimed screenwriter Salim Khan, has now spoken out about Katrina's and Vicky's wedding rumours. When asked if the wedding is indeed happening during an interview, Salim replied, "What should (I) say about it since the media is left with only such issues to talk about?"

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Vicky's sister Upasana Vohra says that the wedding preparations and dates are all rumours being propagated in the media. She also stated that the wedding is not happening. She also added that if a wedding is in the works, they will make an announcement.

This unexpected announcement is a huge disappointment for all of the fans who had been waiting for this to happen.

As per the rumours, they celebrated Diwali with a Roka ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s home. Only close family members were present during the wedding, according to reports. Suzanne Turquoette, Katrina’s mother, Isabelle Kaif, and Vicky’s parents, Sham and Veena Kaushal, as well as Sunny Kaushal, were all present during the ceremony. The pair are planning a regal fort wedding in Rajasthan. They’ve also declared a no-phone restriction during the ceremony in order to prevent photos and videos from being leaked outside.