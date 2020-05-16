Actor Salman Khan‘s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is set to host a web-series that will showcase the ‘person behind a star.’ The Romanian actor didn’t have a good start on the screen with her acting and singing career. However, now, she has been approached by a production house to anchor their new web-series which is about covering the behind-the-scenes life of a star. As per a report in Mid-Day, Salman himself is going to open the show and Iulia will be having it easy in the first episode since she knows the actor for a long time and has been living with him during the ongoing lockdown period. Also Read - Did Salman Khan Return to Bandra Home From His Panvel Farmhouse Amid Coronaviris Lockdown? Here's The Truth

The report quoted a source close to the show saying how each episode is going to be a dedication to one celebrity where their homes, film studios and management agencies will be shot.

The yet-to-be-titled web-series will go on the floors in the later part of the year once the industry is allowed to shoot for new projects. The report quoted, "Each episode will be dedicated to a celebrity, with their frequent collaborators and trusted staff members decoding the person behind the star and revealing interesting anecdotes about them. The final list of personalities for the first season is currently being worked upon by the production house. The team is keen to open the show with Salman. The project will go on floors later this year, after the shoots resume, and will be shot across film studios, star homes and the management agencies who handle the talent."

There’s no official confirmation on the same though.