Actor Samantha Akkineni has participated in the #SorrySara and #SorryRakul online trend after the Narcotics Control Bureau, who are probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, clarified that no celebrities names have come up and they have not made any list. Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is leading the Narcotics Control Bureau team in Mumbai said they have got no information about the names of the celebrities so far. He also clarified to Mid-Day that they are currently focusing on searching for the drug peddlers in the case and no celebrity is under their radar. Also Read - Ravi Kishan Takes Drug Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case to Parliament, Suggests Conspiracy by Pakistan And China

Taking to Instagram, Samantha about Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh being summoned and wrote, “#SorryRakul, #SorrySara” Also Read - Drug Cartel Case: NCB Arrests Showik Chakraborty's Friend Suryadeep Malhotra After Raid

Earlier, various reports claimed that Rhea Chakraborty, prime accused in the case, has named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Rohini Iyer, Mukesh Chhabra and Simone Khambhatta. The reports also claimed that NCB had prepared a list of 25 Bollywood names who would be summoned for further questioning. Also Read - SSR Case-Drugs Angle: Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Not Named, NCB Confirms no Celebrity Involvement so Far

NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra told Free Press Journal, “We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood. The names have not been zeroed upon.”

Meanwhile, NCB nabbed six drug peddlers arrested were identified as Karanjeet Singh Anand, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Anreja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari, NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra said. Arrested by NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit team led by Sameer Wankhede from Mumbai and Goa, they will be produced before a magistrate in Mumbai on Monday via video conferencing, said Malhotra. Among those nabbed on Sunday are some peddlers who supplied drugs to the late actor through his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and others.