Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan starrer pan-India project helmed by Tamil director Atlee, tentatively titled 'Lion', is said to be impacted due to the Aryan Khan drug case. The film went on the floors in September with Shah Rukh Khan shooting his sequences, however, it has now come to an indefinite hold after Aryan Khan's arrest in the drug case. In the meantime, South sensation Nayanthara was filming her scenes for the film with a body double of SRK. After reports of Nayanthara quitting Atlee's film surfaced, a contrary news report stated that the film is going ahead with the actor, and rumours of her being replaced by Samantha are false.

A source close to the development, told Pinkvilla, "All we can do is laugh about it…this is not true."

Shah Rukh Khan's work has been suffered due to the Aryan Khan case being in court. Shah Rukh Khan's son was arrested on October 2 following a drug bust raid in Mumbai. Since then, SRK's work has come to a halt.

Earlier, reports have emerged that Nayanthara has quit the movie after beginning the shoot for it. As per the reports, Nayanthara had kept October and the first half of November for Atlee’s film but it couldn’t be shot due to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s drug case. The report also states that she has shot for other projects lined up back-to-back which will ultimately make it difficult for her to find time for Atlee’s film.

Following this, the buzz started that Samantha may have been approached by the makers to replace Nayanthara in the film. It should be recalled that Samantha was reportedly the first choice for the film, owing to her good relations with Atlee. However, Samantha had dropped out of the film and cited her family plans with Naga Chaitanya, with whom she has announced separation now.

However, there has been no confirmation on the reports. The film features Nayanthara, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.