Samantha Ruth Prabhu monokini pics: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to have fun in Goa ahead of New Year. The actor is chilling with her girlfriends in the lap of nature and having the best time of her life. Samantha, who has been travelling a lot lately, can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile with her friends in a new picture from Goa that is going viral on social media. The picture seems to have been clicked around a waterfall with Samantha and her friends posing wearing colourful bikinis.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sizzles in a Swimsuit, Creates Splash With Her Girlfriends in Goa Ahead of New Year - See Pics

The Family Man 2 actor is seen flaunting a no-makeup look while posing in her blue coloured printed monokini. Samantha looks extremely happy and lovely in her new picture that is shared by her friend Sunkavalli Punj on Instagram. Check out Samantha’s viral picture in monokini here: Also Read - 'God Bless Your Soul': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shuts Down Troll Who Accused of Robbing Rs 50 Crore From Naga Chaitanya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VASUKI (@vasukispunj)

The popular actor is holidaying with her friends – model and lawyer Vasuki and fashion designer and entrepreneur Shilpa Reddy in Goa. In another picture from the same outing that she shared a few days back. Samantha could be seen making a splash in the water wearing the same monokini and flashing her gorgeous smile. The picture went viral on the internet with her fans showering love on her for living her life to the fullest after struggling at the personal front this whole year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The actor has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism and trolling after separating from the husband of four years, actor Naga Chaitanya. Samantha has been keeping a strong face and doing everything she loves to enjoy. Isn’t she the prettiest?